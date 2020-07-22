Research Analysts Offer Predictions for VSE Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for VSE in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.07). SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

VSEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on VSE in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded VSE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

VSEC stock opened at $29.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.17. VSE has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $325.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.82.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $177.42 million during the quarter. VSE had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 4.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of VSE by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of VSE by 30.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of VSE by 30.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VSE by 11.5% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.75%.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

