Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Marathon Gold Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:MOZ)

Marathon Gold Corp (TSE:MOZ) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marathon Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.30 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Marathon Gold’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Marathon Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$2.75 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of MOZ stock opened at C$2.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.53. Marathon Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.71 and a 1-year high of C$2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The company has a market cap of $420.75 million and a P/E ratio of -79.23.

In other Marathon Gold news, Director Julian Kemp sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.07, for a total value of C$60,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 214,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$444,015. Also, Director Phillip Charles Walford sold 800,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.51, for a total transaction of C$1,208,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,383,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,619,254.12. Insiders have sold 1,544,000 shares of company stock worth $2,492,780 in the last 90 days.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and base metal deposits. Its principal property is the Valentine Lake gold property with 14 contiguous mineral licenses covering an area of 240 km2 located in Newfoundland.

