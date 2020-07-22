Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Teranga Gold Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:TGZ)

Teranga Gold Corp (TSE:TGZ) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Teranga Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teranga Gold’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$180.04 million for the quarter.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TGZ. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Teranga Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Teranga Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Teranga Gold from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Teranga Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.96.

Shares of TSE:TGZ opened at C$14.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of -109.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.75. Teranga Gold has a 52-week low of C$3.86 and a 52-week high of C$14.47.

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

