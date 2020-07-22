Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Southern Co’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SO)

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southern in a research report issued on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Southern’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SO. Argus upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.28.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $54.87 on Monday. Southern has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.32%.

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,970,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,963,208.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $148,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,710,932.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,590. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Southern by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,756,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,126,922,000 after acquiring an additional 541,205 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,073,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,465,774,000 after acquiring an additional 441,612 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Southern by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,943,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,458,719,000 after acquiring an additional 940,199 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $966,567,000 after acquiring an additional 310,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Southern by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,436,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,479,000 after acquiring an additional 177,708 shares during the last quarter. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

