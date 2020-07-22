Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Imax Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:IMAX)

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Imax in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Imax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

IMAX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Imax in a research report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Imax from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Imax from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

IMAX opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. Imax has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $784.80 million, a P/E ratio of -68.74 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). Imax had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Imax during the first quarter worth $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Imax during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Imax by 35.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Imax during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Imax during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

About Imax

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

