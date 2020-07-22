Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bank of America Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 17th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of America’s FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

BAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.47.

BAC stock opened at $24.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.64. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 40,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

