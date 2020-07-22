Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) Shares Bought by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RELX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 10.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Relx in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Relx by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 118,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RELX opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.58. Relx PLC has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The stock has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RELX shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Investec raised shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Relx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

