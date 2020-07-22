Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.35. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $95.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.02 and a 200-day moving average of $98.60. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $70.57 and a 1 year high of $122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $117.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.20.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

