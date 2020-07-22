Reinsurance Group of America’s (RGA) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

Shares of RGA opened at $86.79 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $55.39 and a fifty-two week high of $169.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($1.22). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,777,000 after purchasing an additional 85,801 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

