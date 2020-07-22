Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.34.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial stock opened at $10.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.69. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 10,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,286.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 5,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,990.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $288,941,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 309.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,757,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,221,000 after buying an additional 14,936,752 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $183,638,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Regions Financial by 4,630.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,559,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,835,000 after buying an additional 6,420,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 16,496.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,663,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,802,000 after buying an additional 5,629,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.