Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after BidaskClub upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $664.86 and last traded at $661.73, with a volume of 16273 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $644.06.

REGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $540.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $487.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $466.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.50.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.50, for a total value of $370,849.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,354,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 150,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.22, for a total value of $85,907,820.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,246,820.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,582 shares of company stock valued at $119,765,789 over the last 90 days. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,722,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 786,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,223,000 after purchasing an additional 539,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,221,664,000 after acquiring an additional 459,001 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 406.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 194,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,198,000 after acquiring an additional 156,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,332,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,128,658,000 after acquiring an additional 125,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $617.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

