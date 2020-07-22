Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) had its target price reduced by SunTrust Banks from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

REG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Regency Centers stock opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $70.13. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.35.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.51). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $283.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $154,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,367 shares in the company, valued at $997,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 727,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,762,833.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Regency Centers by 15,700.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

