Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CyrusOne (CONE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE):

7/15/2020 – CyrusOne had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2020 – CyrusOne is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2020 – CyrusOne had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $82.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2020 – CyrusOne had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $76.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – CyrusOne was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

7/3/2020 – CyrusOne was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/23/2020 – CyrusOne had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/6/2020 – CyrusOne was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/5/2020 – CyrusOne is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2020 – CyrusOne had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $76.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. CyrusOne Inc has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $79.73.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.49 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.10%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 24,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $1,821,723.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,234.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $341,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,458.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,595 shares of company stock valued at $3,960,746 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 309,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,271,000 after purchasing an additional 175,393 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 135,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 84,384 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 18,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

