Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CyrusOne (CONE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE):
- 7/15/2020 – CyrusOne had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/15/2020 – CyrusOne is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/15/2020 – CyrusOne had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $82.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/10/2020 – CyrusOne had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $76.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/7/2020 – CyrusOne was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “
- 7/3/2020 – CyrusOne was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 6/23/2020 – CyrusOne had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/6/2020 – CyrusOne was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/5/2020 – CyrusOne is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/3/2020 – CyrusOne had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $76.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. CyrusOne Inc has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $79.73.
CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.49 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 24,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $1,821,723.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,234.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $341,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,458.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,595 shares of company stock valued at $3,960,746 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 309,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,271,000 after purchasing an additional 175,393 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 135,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 84,384 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 18,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.
