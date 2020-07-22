Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Dynatronics (DYNT)

Dynatronics (NASDAQ: DYNT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/16/2020 – Dynatronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

7/9/2020 – Dynatronics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2020 – Dynatronics had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Aegis. They now have a $1.45 price target on the stock.

7/2/2020 – Dynatronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

7/2/2020 – Dynatronics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. They now have a $1.30 price target on the stock.

6/2/2020 – Dynatronics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Aegis.

Dynatronics stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of -0.18. Dynatronics Co. has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $3.70.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Dynatronics Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynatronics stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Dynatronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

