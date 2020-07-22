Rebecca Morrow Sells 8,069 Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,069 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $194,382.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 267,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,449,687.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SNAP stock opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average of $17.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Snap Inc has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $26.76.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The business had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $734,687,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Snap by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,552,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,705,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548,098 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Snap by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,507,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,488 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,871,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Snap by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,266,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,290,000 after acquiring an additional 815,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.73.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

