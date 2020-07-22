Raymond James Weighs in on Hudbay Minerals Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.29). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$329.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$365.64 million.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HBM. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. CSFB dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.57.

TSE:HBM opened at C$4.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.71. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$1.66 and a 52 week high of C$7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.52.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

