Raymond James Increases Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target to $22.00

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MCFT. BidaskClub downgraded Mastercraft Boat from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Mastercraft Boat from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. TheStreet downgraded Mastercraft Boat from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mastercraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.80.

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $386.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40. Mastercraft Boat has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $22.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $102.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.36 million. Mastercraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 57.30% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercraft Boat will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 658.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 833,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after buying an additional 723,928 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 66.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 685,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 274,014 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new stake in Mastercraft Boat during the first quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Voss Capital LLC grew its position in Mastercraft Boat by 125.7% in the first quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 157,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 87,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in Mastercraft Boat by 128.3% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 155,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 87,250 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

