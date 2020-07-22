Raymond James Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.63 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Kinross Gold from $8.60 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.11.

Shares of KGC opened at $8.41 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 435,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,021 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 306.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,385 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 47,801 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 181,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 94,300 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

