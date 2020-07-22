Raymond James Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s FY2020 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LIF. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$24.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

TSE LIF opened at C$26.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 7.86. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12 month low of C$13.25 and a 12 month high of C$35.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$24.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.04.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$48.30 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.03%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

