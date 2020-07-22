Raymond James Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cameco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). Raymond James has a “Buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CCJ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Shares of CCJ opened at $11.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.51 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.29.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 410.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,616,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,107,000 after buying an additional 8,538,323 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $36,730,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Cameco by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,892,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,843,000 after acquiring an additional 812,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cameco by 23.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,734,000 after acquiring an additional 745,296 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Cameco by 57.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,035,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,348,000 after acquiring an additional 740,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

