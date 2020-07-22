Rational (FRA:RAA) PT Set at €590.00 by Berenberg Bank

Rational (FRA:RAA) received a €590.00 ($662.92) price target from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RAA. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €473.00 ($531.46) target price on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €425.00 ($477.53) target price on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Independent Research set a €380.00 ($426.97) target price on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €400.00 ($449.44) target price on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €420.00 ($471.91) target price on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rational currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €470.50 ($528.65).

FRA RAA opened at €513.50 ($576.97) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €504.17 and its 200-day moving average is €547.26. Rational has a 12-month low of €428.33 ($481.27) and a 12-month high of €595.02 ($668.56).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

