Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Trading Up 5.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) were up 5.9% on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $65.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Rapid7 traded as high as $57.47 and last traded at $57.44, approximately 407,297 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 730,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.23.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

In related news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $519,015.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,428,292.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $537,499. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 72.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 73.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.07. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $94.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.82 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 55.85% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7 Inc will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

