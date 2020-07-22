Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts predict that Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) will report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Rapid7’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.00. Rapid7 reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rapid7.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.85%. The business had revenue of $94.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on RPD. Cowen lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Rapid7 from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $57.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day moving average of $50.07. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $519,015.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,428,292.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $537,499. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rapid7 (RPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.