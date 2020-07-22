Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $81.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.40 million. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.58%. On average, analysts expect Ranger Energy Services to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RNGR opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.71. Ranger Energy Services has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.91.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RNGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ranger Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler cut Ranger Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

