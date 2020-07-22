Rajesh Kalathur Sells 7,379 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,291,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,764,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of DE stock opened at $175.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.95. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $181.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,336,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,846,000 after acquiring an additional 44,733 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,144,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,595,000 after purchasing an additional 38,464 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,684,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,927 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $624,150,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,529,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 571,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Deere & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.65.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

