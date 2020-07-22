Rajesh Kalathur Sells 7,379 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,291,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,764,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of DE stock opened at $175.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.95. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $181.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.26.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,336,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,846,000 after acquiring an additional 44,733 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,144,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,595,000 after purchasing an additional 38,464 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,684,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,927 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $624,150,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,529,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 571,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Deere & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.65.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.
See Also: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.