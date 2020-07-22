RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Shares Gap Down to $0.40

RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.40. RA Medical Systems shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 72,732 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of RA Medical Systems from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RA Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.22). RA Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 732.37% and a negative return on equity of 130.46%. The business had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RA Medical Systems Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RA Medical Systems news, major shareholder Dean Irwin sold 44,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $45,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,331.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Mejia, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of RA Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,851. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,100. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RA Medical Systems stock. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. owned 1.53% of RA Medical Systems worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED)

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

