Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Shares Purchased by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 58.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 18,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 330,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,638,000 after purchasing an additional 100,931 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DGX opened at $128.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.34. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $129.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cfra downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $87.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $1,312,421.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,464 shares in the company, valued at $27,942,462.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $555,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

