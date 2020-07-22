Quest Diagnostics (DGX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE DGX opened at $128.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $129.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.57 and a 200-day moving average of $106.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 34.15%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DGX. Deutsche Bank upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $87.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $1,312,421.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,942,462.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $555,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

