QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,229 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,326,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,659 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,677,408 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $113,476,000 after buying an additional 32,214 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.09.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,815 shares of company stock worth $21,622,429. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $93.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.30. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

