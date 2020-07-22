Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Qiagen from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Warburg Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.54.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $48.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.06, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.32. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $48.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.02.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.71 million. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qiagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qiagen by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

