Qbao (QBT) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,344.00

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One Qbao token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, Allcoin, Gate.io and Coinnest. Qbao has a total market cap of $319,474.16 and $1,344.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qbao has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000065 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000067 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

QBT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339

Qbao can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Allcoin, Coinnest, Gate.io and EXX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

