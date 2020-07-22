Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for ONEOK, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for ONEOK in a research note issued on Friday, July 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OKE. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.62.

Shares of OKE opened at $29.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $78.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.53.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,719,000. State Street Corp increased its position in ONEOK by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,288,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,211 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in ONEOK by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,196,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ONEOK by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,107,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,145 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,601,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.