Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Increased by Analyst

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report issued on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share.

MHK has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.95.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $79.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.69. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $56.62 and a 12 month high of $156.60.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $375,298.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,189. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $1,329,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 510.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

