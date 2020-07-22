Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Cut by Seaport Global Securities

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Lennox International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.40. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

LII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lennox International from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.67.

NYSE:LII opened at $254.03 on Wednesday. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $163.40 and a 52 week high of $272.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.95.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.35. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $941.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 29.9% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 10.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 12.1% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in Lennox International by 44.3% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 1,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lennox International by 8.6% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lennox International news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 1,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.25, for a total value of $383,517.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,357 shares in the company, valued at $16,115,162.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.52%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

