Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Generac Holdings Inc. Lifted by KeyCorp (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Generac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.38. KeyCorp has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $475.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. Generac had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GNRC. Northcoast Research downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Generac in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.18.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $136.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Generac has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $139.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.48.

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 10,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,181,470.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,028.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,540 shares in the company, valued at $65,278,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,978 shares of company stock valued at $6,187,435. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

