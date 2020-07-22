Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for WillScot in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WillScot’s FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WSC. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of WillScot in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of WillScot in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WillScot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of WillScot in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of WillScot from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.22.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $14.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. WillScot has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.25.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $255.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.90 million. WillScot had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in WillScot by 176.6% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,430,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after buying an additional 913,000 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in WillScot by 438.3% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 938,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,505,000 after buying an additional 764,002 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in WillScot by 248.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 992,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after buying an additional 707,518 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in WillScot by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,751,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,741,000 after buying an additional 245,860 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in WillScot by 3,493.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 227,585 shares during the period.

WillScot Company Profile

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

