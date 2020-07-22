Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Xylem Inc Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xylem in a research report issued on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.14). Xylem had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on XYL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Xylem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Xylem stock opened at $74.43 on Monday. Xylem has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.44%.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $154,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth $26,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 60.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

