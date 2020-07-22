Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Reduced by Analyst

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of WSFS Financial in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.34 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 19.74%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WSFS. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on WSFS Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $27.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.01. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.36. WSFS Financial has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $46.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at $295,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 48.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 29.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 875,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,127,000 after buying an additional 196,980 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 324,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after buying an additional 23,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 257,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.