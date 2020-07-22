Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Tractor Supply Raised by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Tractor Supply in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TSCO. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.96.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $144.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $145.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 17,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,881,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $1,768,984.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,171 shares in the company, valued at $3,508,979.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,138 shares of company stock worth $29,705,277 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

