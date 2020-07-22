Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Lowered by Analyst

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.77 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.57.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $86.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.70. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $101.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 85,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 743,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,655,000 after purchasing an additional 92,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.