Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Syneos Health Inc Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Syneos Health in a research note issued on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Syneos Health’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SYNH. Mizuho cut their price target on Syneos Health from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Syneos Health from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Syneos Health from $74.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $60.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Syneos Health by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Syneos Health by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Syneos Health by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000.

In other Syneos Health news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 5,173 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $303,551.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,538,992.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,500 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,173 shares of company stock valued at $542,217 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

