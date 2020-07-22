Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Russel Metals Inc Lowered by Raymond James (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc (TSE:RUS) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Russel Metals in a report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$814.70 million during the quarter.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Russel Metals from C$24.00 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Russel Metals from C$24.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$22.00 target price on Russel Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th.

Russel Metals stock opened at C$17.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$10.97 and a 52 week high of C$23.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.43.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

