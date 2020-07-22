Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for PPG Industries, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for PPG Industries in a research report issued on Monday, July 20th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.27. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PPG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.56.

NYSE:PPG opened at $110.16 on Wednesday. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.13. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at about $244,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

