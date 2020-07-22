Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Planet Fitness Inc Cut by William Blair (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) – William Blair dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Planet Fitness in a report released on Thursday, July 16th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ FY2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $127.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PLNT. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James cut Planet Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.29.

PLNT opened at $58.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.22. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth about $30,285,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth about $2,786,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth about $6,539,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 10.5% during the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

