Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for OceanaGold Corp Decreased by Cormark (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC) – Cormark dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a report released on Friday, July 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Cormark also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$185.53 million for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$4.75 price target on shares of OceanaGold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.88.

TSE:OGC opened at C$3.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -92.75. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of C$1.16 and a 1-year high of C$4.09.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

