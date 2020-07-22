Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Mercantil Bank Holding Corp Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mercantil Bank in a report issued on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mercantil Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Mercantil Bank had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $71.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.13 million.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMTB. ValuEngine upgraded Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Mercantil Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Mercantil Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Mercantil Bank stock opened at $14.25 on Monday. Mercantil Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59. The company has a market capitalization of $600.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMTB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Mercantil Bank by 99.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Mercantil Bank by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercantil Bank by 289.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank during the first quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

Mercantil Bank Company Profile

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

