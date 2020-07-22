Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Increased by Analyst

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Masco in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Masco’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 2,296.06% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

MAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Masco from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Masco from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on Masco from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Masco from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

Masco stock opened at $53.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day moving average is $44.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.49. Masco has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $53.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Masco by 889.9% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masco by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masco by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $479,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,377.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $278,026.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,920 shares of company stock valued at $819,846. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

