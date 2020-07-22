Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for ManpowerGroup Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for ManpowerGroup in a report released on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.37 EPS.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. CL King reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.67.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $72.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.42. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $49.57 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 1.6% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 1.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 34,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 220.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

