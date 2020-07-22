Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) Lifted by Raymond James

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$132.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$138.70 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.25 to C$22.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.50 to C$22.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Innergex Renewable Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.21.

Shares of TSE:INE opened at C$22.19 on Monday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$13.97 and a 12 month high of C$22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -122.18%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

