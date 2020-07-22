Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Lifted by Oppenheimer

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the investment management company will earn $4.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.10. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GS. Citigroup increased their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $212.02 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The company has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.11.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

